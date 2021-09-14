Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.78.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $84.83 on Friday. Q2 has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $6,685,291. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.