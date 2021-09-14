Aviva PLC Sells 5,386 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $23,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

