Aviva PLC Purchases 792 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $20,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Twilio by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $336.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

