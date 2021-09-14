CryptoPing (PING) Price Up 7.4% This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $39.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00079840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00122985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00173321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.31 or 0.99916534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.07 or 0.07133582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.00912411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002931 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.