Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 29,451 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,451 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $20,107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 147,273 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,813,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCII opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

