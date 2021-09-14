Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,398 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,243 shares of company stock valued at $352,070 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.88.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

