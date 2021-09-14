Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 8,512.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGIH stock opened at $152.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

