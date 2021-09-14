Brokerages Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CohBar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CohBar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 72,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CohBar by 29.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

