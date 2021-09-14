Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IR. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of IR opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 160.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,624 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

