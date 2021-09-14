FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Cut by Desjardins (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $5.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.71. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.20.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$147.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.22. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$161.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$138.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.89.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Insiders sold a total of 4,808,879 shares of company stock worth $781,510,154 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

