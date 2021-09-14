Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%.
Shares of NSSC stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Napco Security Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.
