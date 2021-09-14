D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

