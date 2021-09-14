Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 65,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $178.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.33 and a one year high of $182.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

