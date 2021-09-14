Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 102.24 Per Share

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 102.24 ($1.34) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $81.71. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GDWN stock opened at GBX 3,268 ($42.70) on Tuesday. Goodwin has a 12-month low of GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,075.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,037.23. The firm has a market cap of £251.31 million and a P/E ratio of 19.95.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

