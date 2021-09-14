Serco Group plc (SRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on October 12th

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 136.05 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74.

Get Serco Group alerts:

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

SRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.