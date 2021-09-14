Best of the Best PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON BOTB opened at GBX 654 ($8.54) on Tuesday. Best of the Best has a 52-week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,600 ($47.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,187.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,199.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.25.
About Best of the Best
