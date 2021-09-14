Best of the Best PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BOTB opened at GBX 654 ($8.54) on Tuesday. Best of the Best has a 52-week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,600 ($47.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,187.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,199.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.25.

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

