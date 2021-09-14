Alerus Financial Co. (ALRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

