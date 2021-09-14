Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 3.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dover by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.