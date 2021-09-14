Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.