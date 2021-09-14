Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $269.59 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.65. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.