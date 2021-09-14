Intersect Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,029 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

