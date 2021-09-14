Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.88. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $227,522.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,499,596.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,476 shares of company stock valued at $47,596,783. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

