Atria Investments LLC Purchases 6,021 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,312,000 after purchasing an additional 556,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 26,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

