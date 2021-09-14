Intersect Capital LLC Has $396,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $76,413,000.

IJR stock opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

