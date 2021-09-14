Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 400 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after buying an additional 429,368 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,258,000 after buying an additional 1,085,569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,341,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.