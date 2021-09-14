Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.