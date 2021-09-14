AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,553.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,592.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,474.27.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,567.06.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.