Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,977 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Paramount Group by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.45. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.