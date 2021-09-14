Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 259,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Clovis Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLVS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after buying an additional 1,335,581 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 309,477 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4,737.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 185,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

