Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 115.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

