Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Xperi stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

