EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,963 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of EOG Resources worth $65,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.91.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

