State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,768 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $51,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $29,964,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.0% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Shares of PSX opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

