HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 22,599 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of HP worth $53,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

