Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

