Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 173 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 79.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

NYSE:DHR opened at $321.45 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $229.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

