Analysts Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target at $305.00

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHLAF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.71. Schindler has a one year low of $259.35 and a one year high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.