Analysts Set Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) PT at $4.24

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.24.

BCKIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.24 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

