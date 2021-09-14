BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Holdings Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 108.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 782,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

BGCP stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

