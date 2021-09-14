Commerce Bank Invests $214,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $178.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

