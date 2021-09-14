The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,960,000 after purchasing an additional 458,754 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000,000 after purchasing an additional 444,241 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

