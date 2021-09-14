Citigroup Inc. Buys 39,092 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $37,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average of $184.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.06 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

