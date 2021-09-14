Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,313,000 Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,313,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,077,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

