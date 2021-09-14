Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $13.92 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 211.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 294,645 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in CSX by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 195,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 129,405 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,233 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 195,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 128,449 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in CSX by 1,634.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 425,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 401,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in CSX by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

CSX stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.