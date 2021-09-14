Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

