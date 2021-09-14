Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,328 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,666,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.