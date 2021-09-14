Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $104,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $171.25 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

