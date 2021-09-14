Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 848 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 228.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $104,364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after acquiring an additional 625,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after acquiring an additional 505,692 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $13,643,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

