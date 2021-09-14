Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,222 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $28,599,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $22,205,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BOX by 398.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 983,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 786,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

BOX stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

