Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 68.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in JD.com by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

